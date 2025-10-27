It was just a few days ago that we shared a post about a miraculous rescue of a kitten running frantic in busy traffic.

Today, Washington State Patrol posted an update on the kitten:

It turns out the kitten is a girl — and she now has the perfect name: Trooper!

Trooper Has Already Overcome a Major Obstacle in Her Road to Recovery.

During her initial checkup at a local animal hospital, the vet discovered that her leg was broken. Although, the extent of the injury wasn't known till later.

Trooper's owner, Trooper Bolen took the kitten back for a follow-up, where it was determined that her leg would have to be amputated. What a shock. However, that's not slowing Trooper down in any way.

Trooper Continues to Recover With Her Furry Siblings.

A lot of people are referring to Trooper as a "Tripod" kitty. Well, I also, had a tripod kitty. His name was Big Chuck.

Several years ago, we came home from vacation to discover Chuck had an inflamed front paw. After a vet visit, and tests, it was discovered that Chuck had a cancerous tumor. His right front limb would have to be removed.

Chuck Was 12-Years Old. Would He Survive This?

The vet said, "Yes, and he could live a healthy life." And he did. When we brought him home, Chuck was sad at first. However, one day while I was vacuuming, I apparently got to close to Chuck. That cat sprang up and ran away. I couldn't believe it! Chuck lived for 6 more years.

Trooper is Getting Better and Stronger Every Day, According to WSP:

She’s recovering beautifully, walking, eating well, purring, and settling in with her new furry siblings — including a few dogs. We’re so happy to see Trooper thriving in her new home!

