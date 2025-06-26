Hot Washington summers are nothing new. As we head into our first heat wave of the season (triple-digit heat expected this Monday), what is the best temperature for your thermostat?

My husband (Jeff), and I go round and round about this. Personally, I like it warmer, while Jeff loves it ice-cold in the house. Of course, as our A/C is running more and more, this means a higher electric bill. Every sumer, th electric bill goes up substatantially.

What Do the Experts Say? What Is the Best Temperature to Set Your Thermostat at?

According to Consumer Reports study, most Americans consistently keep their thermostats set at 72°. However, Environmental Protection Agency, Energy Star recommends setting your A/C to 78°. Most energy companies agree that 78 is the optimal temperature setting for efficiencey during summer months.

It's OK to Set the Thermostat Higher When the Home is Unoccupied.

The U.S. Department of Energy advises keeping temperatures inside comfortable, and warmer when you're away to give your system a break. When no one is home, it's recommended to bump the temp up a few degrees, 7, to be exact. In fact, a warmer temp, for about 8 hours each day can save you as much as 10% a year on your energy bill.

Leave the A/C on While on Vacation, or, Turn the System Off?

Unless you're gone for an extended amounht of time, experts say, "Leave it on." Bump up the degrees a bit, keeping it comfortable for any pets in the home.

Ways to Keep Your Home Cool and Save Money at the Same Time:

• Close curtains and blinds. Keep sunlight out.

• Ceiling fans or portable fans are great for air circulation creating a cooling breeze.

• Replace A/C filters regularly.

• Invest in a programmable or smart thermostat to prevent extra energy usage when your not home.

