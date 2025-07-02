Get ready, Washington!

Our iconic ferry system is charting a new course towards a greener, more efficient future.

In a landmark decision, Governor Bob Ferguson has announced that a Florida-based shipyard, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, will construct three brand-new hybrid-electric ferries for Washington State Ferries.

In this article, we will dive a bit deeper into it all!

This marks the first time in over five decades that our state has looked beyond its borders for new vessel construction, a move driven by a competitive bid process aimed at delivering the best value for taxpayers.

These state-of-the-art vessels are more than just new boats; they represent a significant leap in environmental responsibility.

canva canva loading...

Designed to operate primarily on electric power, they'll drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, bringing us closer to Washington's ambitious clean energy goals.

While the initial investment is substantial, the long-term fuel savings and reduced pollution make this a critical step in modernizing our vital transportation network.

This development aligns with WSF's broader vision to electrify its entire fleet by 2040, a plan that includes not only building new vessels but also converting existing diesel ferries and electrifying terminals for shore charging.

Our very own M/V Wenatchee, already retrofitted with hybrid-electric propulsion, is set to return to service this month, offering a glimpse of the quiet, clean rides to come.

This is truly an exciting time for Washington's waterways!

READ MORE Shocking Number of Expired Tabs in WA

5 Family-Friendly Waterparks You'll Love in Washington The best place to have fun in the water is at a water park. We're fortunate to have a few to enjoy in the Evergreen State. From waterslides and wave pools to lazy rivers, there's a water attraction for everyone at most water parks. Have you been to any of these? Gallery Credit: Patti Banner-Canva