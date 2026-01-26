Massive Boulder Falls, Causing Lane Closure on WA State Route 155
Holy Buckets! Can you imagine encountering an actual rock-slide on the road?
I only wonder about it, when I'm actually driving along a stretch of road, where I see a sign warning motorists about the possibility. I've NEVER witnessed such an event. And, I'm glad I never have.
A Rockslide Occurred Friday Night Near Steamboat Rock State Park in Grant County.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), one rock is way too large and will have to be blasted, and broken up before it can be cleared from the roadway.
Plan for and Expect Delays in the Area
WSDOT reminds people to be patient, and plan for auto-flagger controlled traffic until the repairs are complete. Traffic will be delayed until crews can repair the stretch of road.
