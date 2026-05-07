Know before you go, anc check local fire restrictions to stay safe are two recommendations the Bureau of Land Management advises you to follow for the 2026 camping recreation season.

As many sites are moving to full-service operations, it's important for campers to be respectful of their shared surroundings.

The Bureau of Land Management Urges Visitors to Plan Ahead

“Each year we look forward to welcoming visitors back,” said Jim Regan-Vienop, Klamath Falls Acting Field Manager. “Public lands offer everyone a chance to unwind, explore, and appreciate the landscapes we all share.”

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Most campgrounds Across Washington and Oregon Open By Mid-May

As most seasonal campgrounds gear up to open by mid-May, specific dates vary depending on local conditions and elevation. The BLM encourages all visitors to follow Leave No Trace principles to preserve shared spaces for future generations.

Thorough Planning of Safe Recreation Is a MUST

You're advised to ALWAYS share your itinerary with someone at home. Be prepared to Pack It In, Pack It Out if facilities have limited trash service.

Safety Is Paramount - Wear Appropriate Safety Gear

If you're drawn to the region's rivers, ALWAYS wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket and check local water conditions before launching.

Verify If Campfires Are Permitted at Your Destination

High-danger periods often restrict fires to designated steel rings in improved campgrounds only or restrict open flames completely.

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NEVER leave a fire unattended. Use the "Drown, Stir, and Feel" method to ensure coals are cold to the touch before departing your location.

10 Best Campgrounds in the Tri-Cities If you're looking for spot to park for the night or several, check out these campgrounds near Tri-Cities, Washington. If you're in a tent, trailer, or motor-home, one of these fine locations will be perfect for you and the family. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner