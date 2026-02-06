Flu season is here in full swing and health officials are warning it could be a challenging time.

A Young Child in Kitsap County Recently Died From Influenza

According to the Kitsap Public Health District, this is the second flu-associated death of a child reported in Washington state for the 2025-2026 season. A Snohomish County teen died from flu-related complications earlier in the season.

“The death of any child is a profound tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones,” Kitsap Public Health District Health Officer Dr. Herbie Duber said. “We don’t always think of flu as a serious illness, but it can be life-threatening for community members, especially those who are at higher risk of severe disease, and we can all take steps to help protect them.”

A Highly Contagious Influenza A (H3N2) Is Sending More People to Emergency Rooms.

This strain, Subclade K, is causing more severe illness, higher fevers, and increased hospitalizations. Because it evades some vaccine protection, the flu is affecting children more.

Who Is Most at Risk?

• Young children, especially under 5-years

• Older Adults (65+)

• Pregnant people

• Anyone with chronic health conditions (weakend immune systems, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes)

• People who aren't vaccinated

How to Protect Yourself From Flu

• Vaccination: Get a flu vaccine (if you haven't yet). All people 6 months and older are recommended to get it every year.

• Wash hands often with soap and water (20 seconds).

• Cover your coughs and sneezes.

• Wear a mask in crowded indoor settings.

• Stay home if you're sick.

For more information, and the latest updates, visit the Washington State Department of Health.

