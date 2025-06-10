Because Summer vacation arrives soon, I am wondering at what age can kids be left alone at home? I saw a Pendleton Police Deparment Facebook post addressing the issue.

At What Age Can a Child Stay Home Alone in Washington and Oregon?

Canva Canva loading...

The answer may surprise you. Naturally, it depends on your child's maturity. But are you aware that Oregon law indicates that a child under the age of 10-years may NOT be left alone? According to ORS 163.545:

A person having custody or control of a child under 10 years of age commits the crime of child neglect in the second degree if, with criminal negligence, the person leaves the child unattended in or at any place for such period of time as may be likely to endanger the health or welfare of such child.

READ MORE: 10 Forbidden Baby Names Now Banned in Washington State

Washington State doesn't have a specific law stating a precise age a child may be left home alone. However, according to the Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families (DCYF), children under the age of 10 should NOT be left alone.

Get our free mobile app

My Best Friend Was a Latch-Key Kid Who Had to Unlock the Back Door to the House.

Canva Canva loading...

When I was in 2nd grade, I walked home from school with Kim. I was envious of her, because, while both her parents worked, they trusted Kim to let the dog out when she got home. It was her job. We also made a snack before I would head home. My mom stayed home, while my dad worked.

Is Your Child Old Enough to Stay Home Alone?

According to kidshealth.org, Your Child Should Know:

• when and how to call 911 and what address information to give the dispatcher

• how to work the home security system, if you have one, and what to do if the alarm is accidentally set off

• how to lock and unlock doors

• how to work the phone/cellphone (in some areas, you have to dial 1 or the area code to dial out)

• how to turn lights off and on

• how to operate the microwave

Canva loading...

If your child knows the basics, they should be ok. With the right prepration our child will be ok with home-alone days, and you can relax.

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker