WA Healthplanfinder Insurance Enrollment is on for 2025 NOW

Washingtonans have until December 15th to get signed up for health insurance coverage to start on January 1, 2025 through Washington Healthplanfinder.

A record-breaking number of Washingtonians have already signed up during open enrollment, which runs through Jan. 15

More than 271,000 Washington residents have signed up or renewed their health insurance through Washington Healthplanfinder. There are 5 weeks remaining in open enrollment.

• Those who sign up by Sunday, December 15th will begin coverage on January 1st.

• Those who sign up between December 16, 2024 and January 15, 2025, will begin on February 1st.

Washingtonians are able to shop, compare and select plans at wahealthplanfinder.org.

“Now is the time to access health and dental insurance through Washington Healthplanfinder to start the year off right on Jan. 1,” Washington Health Benefit Exchange CEO Ingrid Ulrey said. “We are in the middle of a robust, record-breaking open enrollment period due, in part, to federal enhanced premium tax credits. We continue to be concerned that Congress may allow this assistance to expire at the end of 2025, which would result in steep premiums in 2026.”

The Customer Support Center Has Extended Hours During Open Enrollment

Hours are from 7:30 am to 7 pm, Monday through Friday, and CLOSED on the weekends and holidays.

Get our free mobile app

NOTE: The following adjustments were made to the center’s schedule; extended hours are subject to change:

Friday, Dec. 13: 7:30 am to 8 pm

Saturday, Dec. 14: 10 am to 2 pm

Sunday, Dec. 15: 9 am to 5 pm

Tuesday, Dec. 24: 7:30 am to 3 pm

Wednesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Tuesday, Dec. 31: 7:30 am to 3 pm

Wednesday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day): Closed

Saturday, Jan. 11: 10 am to 2 pm

Wednesday, Jan. 15: 7:30 am to midnight

Monday, Jan. 20: Closed

6 Magical Winter Experiences to See in the PNW Everyone wants to experience FUN during the holidays. Here are 6 of the best family-fun experiences worth the drive. They're affordable and everyone will have a blast. Pack the essentials to stay warm. Mittens, scarves, boots, and skates (if necessary) will do the trick. Make sure the car has an ice scraper, to be safe. Happy Holidays-enjoy! Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

81 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone? I remember seeing missing children's images on milk cartons. It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child or teen? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children images. One of these kids could be your neighbor, friend, or family member. Do you have any information about any of these missing people? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton