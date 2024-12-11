WA Healthplanfinder Insurance Enrollment is on for 2025 NOW
Washingtonans have until December 15th to get signed up for health insurance coverage to start on January 1, 2025 through Washington Healthplanfinder.
A record-breaking number of Washingtonians have already signed up during open enrollment, which runs through Jan. 15
More than 271,000 Washington residents have signed up or renewed their health insurance through Washington Healthplanfinder. There are 5 weeks remaining in open enrollment.
• Those who sign up by Sunday, December 15th will begin coverage on January 1st.
• Those who sign up between December 16, 2024 and January 15, 2025, will begin on February 1st.
Washingtonians are able to shop, compare and select plans at wahealthplanfinder.org.
“Now is the time to access health and dental insurance through Washington Healthplanfinder to start the year off right on Jan. 1,” Washington Health Benefit Exchange CEO Ingrid Ulrey said. “We are in the middle of a robust, record-breaking open enrollment period due, in part, to federal enhanced premium tax credits. We continue to be concerned that Congress may allow this assistance to expire at the end of 2025, which would result in steep premiums in 2026.”
The Customer Support Center Has Extended Hours During Open Enrollment
Hours are from 7:30 am to 7 pm, Monday through Friday, and CLOSED on the weekends and holidays.
NOTE: The following adjustments were made to the center’s schedule; extended hours are subject to change:
Friday, Dec. 13: 7:30 am to 8 pm
Saturday, Dec. 14: 10 am to 2 pm
Sunday, Dec. 15: 9 am to 5 pm
Tuesday, Dec. 24: 7:30 am to 3 pm
Wednesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): Closed
Tuesday, Dec. 31: 7:30 am to 3 pm
Wednesday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day): Closed
Saturday, Jan. 11: 10 am to 2 pm
Wednesday, Jan. 15: 7:30 am to midnight
Monday, Jan. 20: Closed
