Less Trash, More Action – WA’s BYO Cup Starts Now

Coffee shops and Customers Are Embracing WA's Bring Your Own Cup Campaign.

You can help reduce waste and save money at the same time by being a part of this movement. Did you know 50-billion single-use cups are thrown away every year? It's time to do something about it. We can start by remembering to use your reusable cup.

The WA State Department of Ecology Advises Following the Plan of Action Below:

1. Visit their campaign website and pledge to bring your reusable cup. Commit to reducing waste and avoiding single-use items that litter our environment.

2. Check out the interactive map to locate your neighborhood coffee shops that will welcome your reusable cup. Some offer discounts and rewards.

3. Keep your reusable cup clean, and know its size to be efficient when ordering. It's a good idea to keep it near your keys or phone so you remember to take it with you. Or, keep an extra cup in your vehicle so you NEVER forget your own cup.

If you're a coffee shop owner and would like to be featured on the map, get in touch. Email: lauren.dire@ecy.wa.gov.

By Allowing Customers To Bring Their Own Cups, Your Business Can:

• Reduce costs: Save on single-use cup, lid, and sleeve expenses.

• Minimize waste and wasted time: Decrease trash volume and restocking frequency.

• Gain visibility: Get featured on our website’s BYOC map and attract eco-conscious customers.

• Build customer loyalty: Offer discounts and rewards, fostering repeat business and a culture of reuse.

• Promote sustainability: Show your community that you care about the environment.

