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Volunteers have removed more than 162,000 pounds of garbage from Washington's beaches this year. And, officials say there's still a lot more work to be done.

Volunteers Are Needed for the International Coastal Cleanup on September 19

Please note that a Discover Pass is required for vehicle access to state-managed lands on September 19.

In collaboration with Washington CoastSavers, State Parks hosts three beach cleanup events each year, and volunteers are vital to keeping Washington’s beaches clean. This year, 631 volunteers removed 9,956 pounds of debris during the Washington Coast Cleanup, and nearly 1,000 volunteers picked up 153,000 pounds of fireworks debris and trash during the July 5 Beach Cleanup. Together, those efforts have removed 162,956 pounds of debris in 2026 so far – that is just 487 pounds short of the 163,443 pounds collected during all three cleanups of 2025.

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Volunteers Should Dress for Variable Conditions

Yoou never know what the weather will be. Wear sturdy shoes and pack a lunch and water. If you have gloves, bring them. Supplies for debris collection will be provided.

Cleanup Events Will Be Hosted at Several Pacific Coast Sites

Washington State Parks will also host cleanup events at seven parks:

• Cape Disappointment

• Fort Flagler

• Fort Worden

• Grayland Beach

• Ocean City

• Pacific Beach

• Twin Harbors

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The International Coastal Cleanup is held every year on the third Saturday of September. Volunteers are invited to remove trash and marine debris along shorelines to protect coatsal ecosystems.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang