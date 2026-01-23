An dangerously low blood supply has prompted a Code Red alert in Washington State.

Because the blood supply is so low, hospitals are at risk of delaying non-emergency surgeries, and may have to ration blood for critical care.

One pint of blood can save up to three lives

According to the Washington State Department of Health, two of the three regional blood banks in the state are facing a severe shortage. Both Bloodworks Northwest and the American Red Cross are now bringing in blood from other states to meet the demand here.

Winter Weather and the Holidays Have Slowed Donations Nationally.

The American Red Cross reports the national blood supply has dropped by about 35%. Locally, only about 3% of the eligible population is donating. Even a small increase could help stabilize what's needed.

Read More: Urgent Alert: Norovirus-Stomach Flu Cases Surge in Washington

It Takes 1,000 Donors a Day to Keep Up With the Demand for Blood

“Every time someone rolls up their sleeve to donate at a Bloodworks center or drive, they’re giving more than a pint of blood—they’re giving hope to critically ill and injured people in the Pacific Northwest,” said Bloodworks President and CEO Curt Bailey. “That single act can save multiple lives. It could be a child fighting cancer, a parent recovering from surgery, or a neighbor injured in an accident. Right now, those lives depend on all of us giving life together.”

How You Can Help

The most important thing people can do right now is donate blood or platelets, if eligible. One pint of blood can save up to three lives by providing red blood cells, plasma, and platelets.

Get our free mobile app

Donation appointments take about an hour, and can be scheduled for your convenience by visiting the following websites:

• American Red Cross

• Vitalant

• Bloodworks Northwest

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system