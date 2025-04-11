Win $75,000! WA Vocal Competition: Pasco’s Reser’s Seeks Jingle Singers!
You've probably heard the name Reser's Fine Foods Inc., Right? Here in Pasco. This local food company is calling on all collegiate vocal groups to take part in a competition to help create the brand's first-ever 'Good Times' jingle.
Doesn't this sound fun?
Pasco's family-owned company Reser's is excited to hear from you!
Reser's is a family-owned company and will award a combined total of $75,000 to a winning college vocal groups that vie for a chance to create a memorable and ownable 'Good Times' brand jingle.
Now is your chance to shine! Show them what you've got! This vocal competition will bring together your acapella group like no other; let your harmonies begin!
Entries for the completion begin now and will stay open through Sunday, May 11th, at 11:59 pm.
To enter collegiate vocal groups are invited to submit videos of their original acapella song to www.resers.com/goodtimesjingle75.
All registrants must be eligible to receive a gift/prize from an approved 501(c)(3) organization.
Reser's Good Times Jingle Competition-prizing details:
*One grand prize-winning group will receive $25,000 in prize money to support its music program and enjoy a coveted invitation (including up to $20,000 in travel expenses) to present the 'Good Times' jingle in a live performance at Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton, OR.
* Three additional groups, representing 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place winners, will also receive cash prizes valued at $15,000, $10,00,0, and $5,000, respectively.
*Notable judges for the 'Good Times' Jingle Competition include Patricia Reser, a philanthropist and arts patron who serves as board chair of Reser's Fine Foods.
