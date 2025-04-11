You've probably heard the name Reser's Fine Foods Inc., Right? Here in Pasco. This local food company is calling on all collegiate vocal groups to take part in a competition to help create the brand's first-ever 'Good Times' jingle.

Doesn't this sound fun?

Pasco's family-owned company Reser's is excited to hear from you!

Reser's is a family-owned company and will award a combined total of $75,000 to a winning college vocal groups that vie for a chance to create a memorable and ownable 'Good Times' brand jingle.

WA Collegiate Vocal Competition: Pasco's Reser's Seeks Jingle Singers! Prize $75,000

Now is your chance to shine! Show them what you've got! This vocal competition will bring together your acapella group like no other; let your harmonies begin!

Entries for the completion begin now and will stay open through Sunday, May 11th, at 11:59 pm.

To enter collegiate vocal groups are invited to submit videos of their original acapella song to www.resers.com/goodtimesjingle75.

All registrants must be eligible to receive a gift/prize from an approved 501(c)(3) organization.

Reser's Good Times Jingle Competition-prizing details:

*One grand prize-winning group will receive $25,000 in prize money to support its music program and enjoy a coveted invitation (including up to $20,000 in travel expenses) to present the 'Good Times' jingle in a live performance at Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton, OR.

* Three additional groups, representing 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place winners, will also receive cash prizes valued at $15,000, $10,00,0, and $5,000, respectively.

*Notable judges for the 'Good Times' Jingle Competition include Patricia Reser, a philanthropist and arts patron who serves as board chair of Reser's Fine Foods.

