Kennewick Police Warn About Door-to-door Scams & How to Spot Them
Kennewick Police are reminding residents about door to door solicitors. Don't get scammed by a phony business person.Check for a solicitor's identification badge or solicitor's license to confirm they are who they say they are. According to the police department:
The solicitors that must comply with the license requirement are actual businesses that send employees door to door to sell a product for a profit. The intent of the city code is to ensure these employees visiting our residents have undergone a background check and are representing legitimate businesses. This is for the safety of the community.
Charities such as the Girl Scouts and religious organizations do NOT require a solicitor's license.
A Police Background Check Ensures Public Safety
Door-to-door solicitors should not pose any threat to residents. Licensed solicitors are required to carry a visibly displayed ID badge, making it easier for residents and police to see unauthorized people.
Read More: Former Financial Advisor Sentenced in $1M Client Theft
The City of Kennewick Requires a Solicitor's License for Door-to-Door Sales
People selling a product or service MUST obtain a Solicitor's License. This requires a background check and $75 licensing fee.
Persons caught soliciting without a valid license may be arrested and booked into Benton County Jail for violation of Kennewick Municipal Code.
Report Individuals Soliciting Without a License
If you encounter an individual soliciting without a license, contact Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333.
LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist
Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster