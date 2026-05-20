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Kennewick Police are reminding residents about door to door solicitors. Don't get scammed by a phony business person.Check for a solicitor's identification badge or solicitor's license to confirm they are who they say they are. According to the police department:

The solicitors that must comply with the license requirement are actual businesses that send employees door to door to sell a product for a profit. The intent of the city code is to ensure these employees visiting our residents have undergone a background check and are representing legitimate businesses. This is for the safety of the community.

Charities such as the Girl Scouts and religious organizations do NOT require a solicitor's license.

A Police Background Check Ensures Public Safety

Door-to-door solicitors should not pose any threat to residents. Licensed solicitors are required to carry a visibly displayed ID badge, making it easier for residents and police to see unauthorized people.

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The City of Kennewick Requires a Solicitor's License for Door-to-Door Sales

People selling a product or service MUST obtain a Solicitor's License. This requires a background check and $75 licensing fee.

Persons caught soliciting without a valid license may be arrested and booked into Benton County Jail for violation of Kennewick Municipal Code.

Report Individuals Soliciting Without a License

If you encounter an individual soliciting without a license, contact Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333.

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