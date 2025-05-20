The U.S Postal Service is reminding Washington residents to take a closer look at their mailbox to ensure safe, secure, and efficient mail delivery. Honestly, I never even give my mailbox a glance, unless I'm expecting something important.

Did You Know That This Week Is National Mailbox Improvement Week? (May 18-24)

“Customer’s mailboxes are the first point of contact for receiving birthday cards, letters, and important documents,” said Acting Postmaster and CEO Doug Tulino. “A well-maintained mailbox helps to ensure that every package and parcel makes it to its intended destination safely and efficiently.”

READ MORE: Popular Lake in Washington Named Prettiest in the State

I've seen some mailboxes in my neighborhood overflowing with mail! Heck, I've been known to go a few days without checking the mail. Are you the classic once-a-week mailbox checker?

Canva Canva loading...

I've never understood this. Why wouldn't you check the mail daily? It's something my mother did religiously, every day. What if something gets lost?

Your Mailbox Should Be Maintained, Ensuring Hinges and Locks are Functioning.

Canva Canva loading...

Over time, wear and tear, and weather can damage a mailbox. The USPS does NOT maintain personal mailboxes. The property owner is responsible for repairs and maintenance.

Get our free mobile app

Along with regularly cleaning the mailbox to remove dirt and debris, USPS reommends:

• Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door.

• Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel.

• Remounting a loosened mailbox post.

• Replacing or adding house numbers

To secure your mail, pick up your mail promptly. Do NOT leave letters and packages in your mailbox or at your door for any length of time. And, report any vandalism. If you see someone tampering with a mailbox, call the Police.

These Are Items That Are Prohibited or Restricted To Mail By USPS