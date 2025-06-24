Katie Karch Katie Karch loading...

Water Follies Weekend in Tri-Cities is a huge deal. Watching the hydros as they speed along the mighty Columbia is action packed. And, having a super-seat to SEE all the action clearly is key to having a great time.

Townsquare Media

Tri-City Water Follies Weekend Always is the Final Weekend in July.

It's usually, very hot, and spectators along the river are known to cool off in the river for relief from the heat. Some people lounge on floats. Announcers warn that when the hydros are in the water, it's time to get out of the Columbia River for safety.

My co-worker walks along the edge of the river at Wade Park in Pasco fairly often. He said the park is normally a "prime-place" to watch the boat-races. It's also a good area to enter the water to swim.

Today, the Brush Appears Overgrown. Will It be Cut Back for Water Follies Viewing?

Townsquare Media-Canva

As of now, the brush is completely out-of-hand. Who's responsible for cutting the brush? Can homeowners along Wade Park cut it back themselves?

Will it be cut back before the big weekend? According to the City of Pasco website, the 25 park (601 Road 54 in Pasco) along the riverfront features seating areas, a boat launch, walking, and bike paths. The park hours are from 6 am to 10 pm.

The park is managed by the City of Pasco under a lease from the Army Corps of Engineers.

Tri-City Water Follies weekend is one heck of a good-time in our area. Hope you get a good seat.

Tri-City Water Follies: Hydroplane Racing on the Columbia River! Get set for the Hydros to hit the water! July in Tri-Cities is always reserved for Boat Races on the Columbia River! The Columbia Cup has H1 Unlimited Hydroplane boats racing for the title. Will you be there to witness all the fun? Gallery Credit: Patti Banner