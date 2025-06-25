Here in the Tri-Cities, where the sun shines bright and the outdoors beckon, finding a truly effective sunscreen is paramount.

In this article, we will discuss recent studies from EWG on the differences between sunscreen products found in the US and those found in Europe, and why these differences should be considered.

Which Sunscreen is the best one to use for the greatest protection?

We're all looking for protection that stands up to our intense sunshine, without resorting to harsh chemicals, while still offering robust defense against damaging UV rays.

The key difference lies in how sunscreens are regulated. In the United States, the FDA classifies sunscreens as over-the-counter drugs, leading to a slow approval process for new UV filters.

It turns out, when it comes to superior sun protection, many experts are turning their gaze across the Atlantic.

This means we're largely limited to older ingredients, primarily mineral filters like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, or a handful of older chemical filters that are still under review for comprehensive safety data.

While these offer protection, they may not always provide the most advanced or cosmetically elegant formulations.

Europe treats sunscreens as cosmetics, allowing for a much more dynamic landscape of innovation.

This has led to the approval of nearly twice as many advanced UV filters, such as Tinosorb S, Tinosorb M, and Mexoryl XL.

These newer compounds are celebrated for their ability to provide broader spectrum protection against both UVA (aging) and UVB (burning) rays, offering superior photostability, meaning they don't break down as quickly in the sun.

Crucially, European sunscreens also often adhere to stricter UVA protection standards, giving you more comprehensive defense against the sun's hidden dangers that contribute to premature aging and skin cancer.

Protecting skin in the summer can help prevent skin cancer.

For Tri-Cities residents seeking highly effective sunscreens that feel good on the skin and prioritize comprehensive protection, exploring European-formulated options could be a game-changer.

They often deliver a higher standard of broad-spectrum defense, proving to be invaluable allies in our ongoing quest to enjoy our sunny climate responsibly.

