This berry-sweet trio of sisters (Marion, Boysen, and Lingon in above image) were rescued as strays by a good samaritan on Keene Road in Richland. They are 8-weeks old and looking for their forever homes. Currently, the Berries are staying at Tri-Cities Animal Services.

The Sweet Trio Is Fun to Love

The trio quickly earned the nickname “The Berries” because they are really VERY sweet. These kittens arrived at Tri-Cities Animal Services in early May feeling under the weather. However, since they've been in care, they are receiving the best treatment and lots of TLC.

They Love Receiving Fun Attention

While getting healthy, the Berries are growing, thriving, and learning all about the good parts of kitten life. While the ladies aren't yet spayed, they are open and available for meet and greets.

READ MORE: One Persistent Marmot Makes Quite a Home in the Attic

The Berries Are Showing Off Their Young Personalities

These little ones have gentle, precious temperaments. They love to play and purr when happy. According to the shelter:

• Marion makes tiny biscuits like she’s training for a professional baking career.

• Lingon has the kind of gentle, precious temperament that melts people instantly.

• Boysen has the sweetest little temperament and is exactly the kind of kitten that reminds you why people love kittens so much—soft purrs, tiny biscuits, and the kind of affection that sneaks up on you.

The adoption fee for one of these precious kittens is $50. Each kitten will go home spayed, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, and treated for fleas, ticks, and worms.

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Tri Cities Animal Services is located at 1311 South 18th Avenue in Pasco, WA 99301. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. 509-545-3740.

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