A 17-year old E-bike rider has passed away from injuries after a collision in Pasco.

On Tuesday, Police were dsispatched to the intersection of Road 60 and Burns just before 9:30 pm, after a crash involving an E-bike and SUV. According to the Pasco Police Department:

Officers provided immediate medical aid until Pasco Fire arrived and continued life‑saving efforts. The 17‑year‑old E‑bike rider was transported to a local hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries. His family has been notified, and we offer our sincere condolences during this difficult time.

The Intersection Remained Closed for Investigation

According to Police, the SUV driver remained at the scene and was cooperative. After investigation, it was learned that the SUV was eastbound on Burns Road and had the right-of-way as it traveled through the intersection. Investigators believe the E-bike entered the intersection at the same time and collided with the SUV.

READ MORE: West Richland's New Roundabout Set to Ease Traffic Woes

Pasco Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Police Department at (509) 545‑3421.

Essential Safety Practices for Electric-Bikes

• Always wear a certified helmet

• Obey local traffic laws

• Use bright front and rear lights in ALL conditions

• Avoid distractions: NEVER wear headphones or earbuds while riding

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