The Benton-Franklin Health District is warning residents after of toxic algae was detected in water samples taken from the Columbia River at Howard Amon Park in Richland.

Toxic Algae Detected at Howard Amon Park

The level was 0.569 ug/L which is relatively high BUT still below the statewide recreation threshold (1.0 ug/L). All other sites tested had very low or no detectable levels of toxin.

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What Is Anatoxin-a and Why Is It Dangerous?

Photo by Prince Prajapati on Unsplash A wet golden retriever walks through a shallow river.

Some cyanobacteria can produce poisons or toxins that can cause illness in people, pets, waterfowl, and other animals who are exposed to contaminated water or algae.

Howard Amon Park Has Seen Toxic Algae Before

Toxic cyanobacteria have been a recurring issue along the Columbia River shoreline since 2021, when several dogs died after exposure to anatoxin-a. Washington DOH says symptoms in humans include tingling/numbness and dizziness.

How to Stay Safe Around Toxic Algae

• Do NOT let dogs drink from or go into the river at Howard Amon Park.

• Keep kids out of the water in areas with visible algae.

• If your dog was in the water, rinse thoroughly with clean water, and don't let your dog lick its fur.

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How to Report an Algae Bloom

If you see an algae bloom, please report it to the Benton Franklin Health District at 509-460-4200.

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