Many communities across the PNW are recovering from Thursday's intense thunderstorm activity.

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Grant County saw many road closures and issues due to last night's round of severe weather. Due to STRONG winds, there were many downed trees and power lines. According to Grant County Fire District 13:

We are responding to a structure fire near RD B NW and RD 7 NW. Downed power lines, trees and low visibility are hampering response efforts. 35 plus calls at once throughout the county. Strong winds causing issues. Please stay inside and stay alert!

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A severe Thunderstorm Watch Was in Effect Through Midnight

Grant County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Grant County Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

The storms came fully loaded with gusty winds (70 + mph), hail, blowing dust, and frequent lightning with heavy downpours. All this made for hazardous conditions.

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Because of last night's destruction, Grant PUD is asking that anyone who is NOT an emergency responder to give space to line crews and personnel as they work to repair storm damage and power.

Their top priority is the safety of both the public and our crews, and minimizing distractions helps them do their work safely and efficiently. We appreciate your patience, understanding, and support during this time.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to several emergency calls. No injuries were reported.

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