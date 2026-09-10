Sunnyside Police Take Student Into Custody Over Social Media Threats
The Sunnyside Police Department is investigating a high school student accused of making threats.
Officers received information regarding a video circulating on social media where a Sunnyside High School student was making threats toward another student, after an altercation earlier in the school day.
Sunnyside Police Immediately Took Action
After receiving information, officers began their investigation. A search warrant was served at the suspect student's residence. The student was taken into custody. According to the Sunnyside Police Department:
We understand the concern incidents like this can create for students, parents, staff, and our entire community. We take all threats involving our schools seriously. The Sunnyside Police Department continues to work closely with the Sunnyside School District Safety and Security team to help ensure our schools remain safe places for students to learn and staff to work.
Read More: Kennewick Police Respond Quickly to Threat Made by 15-year-old Student
Sunnyside Police and Schools Work Together for Safety
The Sunnyside Police Department reminds residents that the safety of Sunnyside students is a shared priority. They are committed to responding quickly and thoroughly when concerns are brought to attention.
If You See Something, Say Something
We appreciate our community members who speak up and report concerning behavior. If you see or hear something that could threaten the safety of our schools, please report it immediately.
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