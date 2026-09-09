Kennewick Police Respond Quickly to Gun Threat Made by 15-year-old Student
Kennewick Police are praising a student who reported another student for making a threat to bring a gun to school and harm three other students.
The First Week of School Brings a Serious School Threat Investigation
On Tuesday, the student who heard the threat reported the information to school staff, who immediately contacted police.
Officers Located the Boy at His Home
The 15-year old student who allegedly made the threat was contacted by Kennewick Police officers at his residence. Officers were able to verify the boy did NOT have access to any firearms in the home.
The 15-Year old Boy Was Arrested for Harassment
Police arrested the student and took him into custody. The student was booked into the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center for Felony Harassment.
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Making a Gun Threat at a School is Charged as a Class C Felony
Saying, texting, or writing that you'll bring a weapon on campus is a threat, placing students and staff in fear of death or physical harm.
We want to thank the student who reported the threat and the Kennewick School District for their continued partnership in keeping our schools safe.
The Kennewick Police Department takes all threats seriously. Threats to the safety of students and schools are a high priority and receive immediate response.
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Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda