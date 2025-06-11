If you missed the beautiful Strawberry Moon, it was best seen early morning this morning...Here's a picture I got.

Why is the moon in June called the Strawberry Moon?

Named by the Native Americans, the Strawberry Moon was the mark in June for when Strawberries were at their peak and ready for harvest.

The Strawberry Moon in 2025 is the lowest full moon in the sky for almost two decades. This is a rare phenomenon and is due to what is called a "major lunar standstill," Which is a cycle that affects the moon's position in the sky every 18.6 years.

The Moon, during a 'Standstill' reaches its most extreme northern and southern rising and setting positions on the horizon. The range of its path is at its widest.

The moon won't be this low again until 2043.

The moon at this time is at its farthest point from us, so it may appear to be smaller and less bright and can scatter shorter wavelengths of light, potentially making the moon appear reddish or orange, especially when rising or setting.

I love summertime, and I love to stargaze on a beautiful, warm summer night. The Tri-Cities area has plenty of wide open spaces to view some miraculous sites when it's clear out.

You may want to take a drive to a spot for viewing is just right. I like to drive up to the top of Candy Mountain or the top of McBee Hill. Even a hike up Badger would be amazing to behold on a warm summer night.

People say Palouse Falls near Lyons Ferry, or the Lions Ferry Park itself, is a great place to stargaze.

Any of the State Parks are great for stargazing away from the City lights.

When I camp with horses up at Conrad Meadows, there is a huge meadow. Sometimes I take a sleeping bag out in the center of the meadow and just lie there and enjoy the huge night sky till I'm ready to fall asleep. It's so beautiful!

Washington State is filled with amazing viewing sites on both sides of the mountains

State parks in Washington are incredible places to visit, camp, hike, and Stargaze.

Don't forget you must have a Discovery Pass for State parks in WA.

Two of the best places to Stargaze in WA are close to Tri-Cities

