There's another recall to add to your "Things to Keep Track of List."

This time, it's for frozen spinach. If YOU are a spinach fan, you should take notice of this important recall.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration Has Recalled Frozen Spinach Due to Listeria.

Sno Pac Foods of Caledonia, MN, is recalling Del Mar 35 LB Bulk Organic Frozen Spinach and Sno Pac 10 oz Organic Frozen Cut Spinach because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious or sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

So Far, No Illnesses Have Been Reported With This National Spinach Recall.

The frozen product was distributed to various retail stores and distributors in 35-lb boxes with the following lot codes:

250107A, 250107B, 250107C, 250107D, 2501071, and 2501073, with expiration dates of 2027. Also, 10-oz packages include lot codes of SPM1.190.5 with best by dates of 2027.

The recall was initiated due to possible Listeria monocytogenes. A bulk case was tested and found to be positive. Production of the product was suspended.

Any consumers who purchased Sno Pac 10 oz. of Organic Frozen Cut Spinach or Del Mar 35 lb Bulk Organic Frozen Spinach should throw it away immediatly, or return it to the place of purchase for a FULL-REFUND. If you have questions, please call the company at 507-725-5281 Monday through Friday between 8 am and 4 pm.

