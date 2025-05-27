New WA Plates Feature Smokey Bear, Aid Fire Prevention

The State of Washington has introduced its new Smokey Bear license plate to support firefighters while supporting DNR's efforts to reduce the number of human started wildfires.

Views Of Bryce Canyon National Park Getty Images loading...

Last Tuesday, Governor Bob Ferguson signed into law SBB 5444, authorizing a special license plate featuring Smokey Bear.

“It’s fitting that our state’s first Smokey Bear license plate has been passed by the State Legislature during Wildfire Awareness Month,” Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove said. “Approximately 90 percent of wildfires every year are human caused. We couldn’t have a better advocate for wildfire prevention crisscrossing Washington along our interstates, highways and roads than Smokey.”

For Decades, Smokey Bear Has Been the Face of Wildfire Prevention.

Since 1944, Smokey's catch phrase has always been, "Only you can prevent wildfires." When we practice fire safety, we're all doing our part to keep our forests safe.

The Smokey Bear License Plate Will Be Available for Purchase on November 1st.

• The initial new license plate will be available for a $40 fee, and a renewal fee of $30.

• Proceeds will benefit the Department of Natural Resources' wildfire prevention programs, including resources for wildland firefighters.

“A lot of hard work went into passing this bill and I want to especially thank Rep. Donaghy and Sen. Nobles for their efforts as prime sponsors over the last two sessions,” Commissioner Upthegrove said.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: If You See Purple Paint on a Tree in Washington, Turn Around Now

The Smokey Bear license plate will help bring awareness to wildfire prevention, letting everyone know that we all can help ensure the safety of others. Smokey Bear has been preaching this message for years.

5 Ways You Get Ticketed for Your License Plates in Washington State Here are five ways you can get a ticket for your license plates in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals