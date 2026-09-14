Photo by VENUS MAJOR on Unsplash black and brown sheep close-up photography

It's a special kind of rush hour traffic that the Washington Department of Transportation doesn't mind holding up.

Twice a year, EVERY YEAR, WSDOT Briefly Closes Popular Highway for Sheep

It’s a tradition that’s moved through these mountains for generations, and we’re happy to play a part in helping the flock reach new grazing lands.

Read More: Oregon Wildlife Foundation Urges Caution During Fall Migration Season

WSDOT makes special preparations to help this special flock make their way to reach new grazing areas. When it's all said and done, about twenty minutes is all it takes for this precious flock to make their way across Blewett Pass.

Wow! What a tradition. Who knew this would be the last of its kind in the Evergreen State?

Any time I see any kind of flock, herd, or any animal crossing a busy roadway, it always warms my heart to see traffic stop to allow the wildlife cross safely.

Who Doesn't Enjoy a Mama Bear Crossing the Road With Her Cubs?

WSDOT does a fabulous job of keeping us up to date on road closures and construction. I hope they get to continue the tradition of helping to get this special cargo cross US 97 for years to come. Well done, WSDOT. Thank you.

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LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn