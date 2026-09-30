Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Find Female Felon

Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Find Female Felon

Kennewick Police Department via Facebook

The Kennewick Police Department is asking for your help to locate a woman wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Shannon Marie Robinson is wanted for second-degree retail theft with special circumstances, and organized retail theft in the second-degree.

If you see this individual, do not approach. Please call dispatch right away so officers can respond and take this person into custody. Non-Emergency dispatch can be reached at 509-628-0333.

You can also leave anonymous tips at kpdtips.com

Second-Degree Retail Theft With Special Circumstances Is a Class C Felony

Under Washington law, this involves stealing property over $750 up to $5,000 from a business or store while specific aggravating factors are present. To be charged with the "special circumstances" the theft must involve one of the following:

• Emergency Exit: Using a designated emergency exit to facilitate the escape or theft.
• Security-Defeating Devices: Possessing items to overcome store security systems, such as tag removers.
• Multiple Locations: Committing thefts at three or more locations within a 180-day period.

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The punishment for this Class C felony is prison time up to 5 years and a fine up to $10,000.

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Filed Under: Kennewick
Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured