The Kennewick Police Department is asking for your help to locate a woman wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Shannon Marie Robinson is wanted for second-degree retail theft with special circumstances, and organized retail theft in the second-degree.

If you see this individual, do not approach. Please call dispatch right away so officers can respond and take this person into custody. Non-Emergency dispatch can be reached at 509-628-0333.

You can also leave anonymous tips at kpdtips.com

Second-Degree Retail Theft With Special Circumstances Is a Class C Felony

Under Washington law, this involves stealing property over $750 up to $5,000 from a business or store while specific aggravating factors are present. To be charged with the "special circumstances" the theft must involve one of the following:

• Emergency Exit: Using a designated emergency exit to facilitate the escape or theft.

• Security-Defeating Devices: Possessing items to overcome store security systems, such as tag removers.

• Multiple Locations: Committing thefts at three or more locations within a 180-day period.

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The punishment for this Class C felony is prison time up to 5 years and a fine up to $10,000.

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