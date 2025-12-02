Richland Police Warn Residents to Secure Their Properties
Richland Police are warning residents and business owners to secure your homes, businesses, and vehicles.
Officers Arrested Two Suspects for Burglaries and Vehicle Prowls.
Early Monday, just before 1 am, Richland Police responded to a call at The Bunker on Wellsian Way. The caller reported a person was inside the secure fence crouched down by a door.
Read More: Get Ready for Richland's Winter Wonderland Kickoff Soon
Before the male could steal anything, Police arrived at the scene and took the man into custody. They located a lockpick set near the door where the suspect was seen. The male was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail for Attempted Burglary
Two Hours Later, a Homeowner Reported a Female Was Inside Their Garage.
Richland Police Officers arrived at the residence in the 400 block of Basswood Avenue, where the female had already fled the scene.
Police Located the Suspect a Short Time Later at the Nearby 7-11 Store.
After investigation, the 34-year old woman admitted to more than one burglary on Basswood Avenue. She also admitted to several vehicle prowls in the 1000 block of Wright Avenue and the 900 block of Birch Avenue. She was booked into the Benton County Jail on multiple charges.
Richland Police Continue to Investigate the Burglaries and Vehicle Prowls.
If you believe you are the victim of a similar crime, call our non-emergency dispatch number: 509-628-0333.
If you have any information about these cases, you're encouraged to submit a tip online or call in using the steps listed here.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?
Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda