Savor the Surprise: WA Food Truck, Named a Hidden Gem in America
What an honor! A family-owned beloved Kennewick food truck has been named one of the best hidden gems in America.
According to the foodie website, LoveFood:
Some of the best food in the USA can be found where you least expect it.
And trust me, El Fat Cat Grill is truly one of the best spots in Tri-Cities where foodies can get their best breakfast and lunch fix on. From tacos and tortas to quesadillas, burritos, cheeseburgers, and salads, variety is what its all about at El Fat Cat Grill.
We are a family-owned and operated restaurant that is passionate about the food we cook and serve. Our food is made to order and we think it speaks for itself. Come give it a try, we think you'll leave happy.
If You've Never Visited El Fat Cat Grill in Kennewick, You're Missing Out!
El Fat Cat Grill is located at 539 North Edison Street in Kennewick. The website LoveFood loves El Fat Cat Grill in Kennewick:
Serving superb tacos, burritos, and quesadillas with a modern twist and at an affordable price, these folks know what they’re doing. Visit and you can look forward to out-of-this-world flavor, in-jokes with returning customers, and a selection of from-scratch sauce choices (pineapple salsa is the crowd favorite). There’s even a discounted menu especially for the nearby high school, which is a nice touch.
My co-workers order a lot from El Fat Cat Grill, where they only do walk-up orders. El Fat Cat Grill serves breakfast from 10 am to 11:55 am and lunch Is Served daily From 10 am to 3 pm.
