Summer's almost here, and you know what that means for us outdoor enthusiasts in Washington?

It’s prime time to snag a slice of paradise under the stars! But let's be real, finding an open spot in our glorious state parks and national treasures can feel like winning the lottery.

Nobody wants a summer without s'mores!

First off, timing is everything. For our fabulous WA State Parks, set your alarms nine months in advance. Seriously, if you're dreaming of a July getaway, you should've been virtually queuing up last October.

National Parks? That’s typically a six-month heads-up. Be ready at 7 AM PST – it’s a digital dash, not a leisurely stroll!

Get those washington.goingtocamp.com and recreation.gov accounts primed with your payment details. (You should do this in October of each Fall for following summer)

You’ll thank me when you're not fumbling with your credit card while your dream site vanishes.

Reservations at most popular sites fill up extremely fast in Washington.

Now, if you’re like me and prefer a bit more spontaneity (or maybe you just missed the nine-month memo!), don't despair!

Washington State Parks now offers "same-day" bookings until 2 PM. Yes, you heard right! And bless their hearts, many sites become first-come, first-served after 2:30 PM.

Flexibility is your friend – think mid-week adventures or the "shoulder seasons" of late spring and early fall.

For those last-minute scrambles, check out cancellation alerts on Recreation.gov or even join Facebook groups where folks re-list their relinquished reservations.

Trust me, the crowds are thinner and the weather can still be absolutely divine.

For those of you who don't mind 'going with the flow, ' You can always find dispersed camping sites in the National Forests.

I do this quite often with my horses and always seem to find amazing places to camp. This can be risky, though, so get out ahead of time and find some possible places or talk with people who have found great spots in the past.

Dispersed camping is allowed in many areas of the Olympic National Forest, Gifford Pinchot National Forest, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, and Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. You can also find dispersed camping opportunities on BLM lands.

So, pack your bags, grab that Discover Pass, and let's make some Washington camping memories!