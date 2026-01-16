Patti Banner Patti Banner loading...

There are so many vacant buildings in Tri-Cities. I drive by one of them every day on my commute on George Washington Way in Richland.

Of course, this is due to recent economic decline, resulting in many business closings. Most recently, after 63-years in business, all Rite Aid stores have closed. As I drive by the vacacant building, I woner what will it become?

The former Rite Aid in Pasco, on 20th Avenue will soon be home to Ross Dress for Less some time in 2026. This got me thinking.

Which Business Would Thrive at the Former Rite Aid on George Washington Way?

The empty building at 1549 George Washington Way sits directly across the street from Jefferson Elementary School, with Walgreens located on Van Giesen Street.

Some have speculated that CVS could move in. CVS took over the former Rite Aid in Kennewick at 101 N. Ely Street. CVS would definitely give Walgreens some competition.

Local Officials and Residents have Expressed a Desire for a Small Grocery Store.

A Trader Joe's, in my opinion, would be great! This area is a high volume traffic intersection, with approximately 40,000 vehicles passing by daily. This location is prime for several types of businesses.

• Specialty market

• Healthcare or wellness center

• Indoor recreation facility

What business would you like to see here? You already know what I want.

