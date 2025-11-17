The Richland Police Department and Street Crimes Detectives are investigating after an alert caller reported what may have been gunshots fired.

On Monday at 3:30 AM, Officers Responded to the Area of 300 Van Giesen Street.

As officers arrived at the scene for the possible weapons complaint, they did NOT locate a disturbance or evidence of a shooting in the area.

However, Police Did Arrest a Person of Interest.

Officers recognized a person suspected of being involved in a previous shooting near the very same location. Just two weeks ago, two individuals were shot there.

As the Richland Street Crimes Unit Dectives was investigating the previous shooting, probable cause was established to arrest the suspect in this most recent incident.

This area is very close to a middle school, and popular convenience store. I think about this everytime I drive by the school on Jadwin avenue.

If You Have Information That Can Help Richland Police, There Are Many Ways to Help.

Remember, if you see something, say something. While Richland Police are continuing their investigation in both incidents, they remind you that if you have ANY information about these cases to contact them by calling 509-628-0333. Please reference case #25-047389 and #25-049894. If you wish to remain anonymous, leave a tip here.