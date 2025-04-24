Playtime Gets Better: Richland Park’s New Playground Debuts Soon

City of Richland Parks and Recreation-Facebook City of Richland Parks and Recreation-Facebook loading...

The City of Richland invites you to the Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening of the new Sturgeon Cove Playground at Howard Amon Park on Friday May 16th at 11 am.

Construction of the new playground began in September, 2024. Playgrounds sure have come a long way since I was a kid. According to the City of Richland:

The primary play structure will be a replica of a paddle wheel cruise ship like the ones which cruise the Columbia River and dock at Lee Landing throughout the summer months. Additionally, the natural world of the Columbia River inspires playground accents, color schemes and features regional marine life.

The New Sturgeon Cove State-of-the-Art Playground is Sure to Impress, Featuring:

• A larger play structure & expanded footprint of playground area

• Improved ADA Accessibility – firm surfaces, wider access points, transfer options

• Dueling ziplines

• More swings

• Play areas designed for preschool age kiddos and a larger area for all-ages

• Sensory play equipment

Along With Howard Amon Park's Playful Upgrade, the Following Classics Remain:

• The Elephant Slide

• Rock Climbing Features

• Fish Sculptural Elements

According to Wikipedia, the Park's Playground Was Built Before 1970:

An elephant slide within the playground is an iconic piece of Richland history. It was removed and put in storage in 2003 after it was deemed it no longer met safety requirements.

The Elephant Slide returned to the park in 2010.

ALSO READ: Popular Lake in Washington Named the Prettiest in the State

Friday, May 16th is going to be a fabulous day in Richland! It's definitely going to be a great weekend for families to enjoy the new playground at Howard Amon Park!

