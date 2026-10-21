The Richland Police Department is asking for your help to identify some people wanted for stealing. Take a closer look at the images to see if you might recognize the suspects.

Richland Police are involved with two investigations this week as part of their Wanted Wednesday feature of Facebook.

Walgreens Cosmetics Theft

Unbelievable! Three females are wanted for theft of nearly $10,000 in cosmetic products from Walgreens on George Washington Way. Investigators believe one of the women returned on Friday, October 16th and took an additional $2,200 worth of cosmetics from the store. According to Richland Police:

The incidents appear to share a similar pattern: the women allegedly enter with empty bags, head directly to the cosmetics section, fill the bags with merchandise, and leave on foot.

Read More: Driver Charged With Felony Eluding After Early Morning Chase on SR 397

Theft at Goodwill

Richland, WA Police Department via Facebook Richland, WA Police Department via Facebook

In the other incident, police need to identify a man wanted for alleged theft at Goodwill on Wellsian Way. The victim left a red handbag behind in her cart as she went to try on shoes.

The male pictured allegedly went through the bag, took a brown wallet containing approximately $400 in cash and the victim’s Washington State ID, and left the handbag behind.

If you have any information about these incidents or recognize any of the suspects in the images, please contact Richland Police at 509-628-0333.

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