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The Richland Police Department is asking for your help to identify a robbery suspect caught on surveillance footage at a local business.

On Wednesday, April 8th, at 11:46 pm, Officers were dispatched to Lucky Food Mart at 22 Goethals Drive after a robbery. According to Richland Police:

An employee reported that a suspect entered the store armed with what appeared to be a rifle and demanded money. The employee complied and was not injured. The suspect left with approximately $500 in cash. A second individual acted as a lookout, holding the door during the incident.

Read More: Kennewick Police Warn about Dangerous Felon on the Loose

While both suspects had their faces covered, the primary suspect, who spoke during the incident is believed to be male.

The Second Suspect May Be Female. Do You Recognize This Person?

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Take a closer look. The suspect in the above photo is wearing a black Adidas hoodie. The suspect is wearing black pants and dark shoes. Only the eyes are visible. The suspect appears to be brandishing a rifle in the right hand, and carrying a bag with the left. Who is this person?

Both suspects were seen fleeing the scene, possibly toward the BMW parking lot nearby.

If you have any information about this armed robbery, please call the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333. You can also leave an anonymous tip.

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