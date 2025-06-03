The Richland Regatta is set to hit the Columbia River off Howard Amon Park, June 14-15, 2025.

The adrenaline-fueled event is free to the public and is organized by the Northwest Power Boat Association (NWPBA).

Except for 2023, when the Richland Regatta was cancelled over a scheduling conflict, the event has run every year, and 2025 marks its 7th year.

There will be varying types of hydroplane classes, including: 2.5-liter, 1-liter, 1.5-liter, and even a vintage class.

In 2021, a tragedy struck the event when driver Matt Mattson was killed after his hydroplane flipped.

What is the Richland Regatta Schedule?

Dates : Saturday and Sunday, June 14–15, 2025

: Saturday and Sunday, June 14–15, 2025 Location : Howard Amon Park, Richland, WA

: Howard Amon Park, Richland, WA Time : Racing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m.

: Racing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. Admission : Free to the public

: Free to the public Pit Access : $10 pit passes available for an up-close look at the boats and crews

: $10 pit passes available for an up-close look at the boats and crews Live Coverage: SWX channel will stream the races from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

The Richland Regatta is presented as a family-friendly race, and you can expect a lot of action on the river. Be sure to thank the many volunteers and sponsors, because without them, it wouldn’t be free. Get all the details at the Richland Regatta Facebook page.