Urgent Appeal: Can You Help Richland Police ID Truck & Driver Involved in Crime?

Richland Police Department-Facebook Richland Police Department-Facebook loading...

Richland Police need your help to identify the driver of the truck in the photo.

Last Thursday, August 15th, at about 2 pm, an incident happened on George Washington Way, where the photographed white truck struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk, pushing them into the roadway. It happened in front of McDonalds near Williams Boulevard.

The driver never stopped, or attempted to assist. Instead, they took off, heading south.

The pedestrian was fortunate to not have suffered serious injury.

However, there was some redness and bruising. Even though the victim wasn't seriously injured at the time, they may have pain later. The bottom line is that the perpetrator needs to be found.

The driver needs to be held accountable. Leaving the scene of an accident is considered a hit-and-run. It's illegal. Penalties for leaving the scene may include:

• Fines...In Washington, a class B felony can result in a fine of up to $20,000, a class C felony can result in a fine of up to $10,000.

• Jail time...A class B felony will be 10 years in jail, while a class C is 5 years behind bars.

• Driver's license suspension...Your license could be suspended for up to a year.

If you have any information about the incident, or saw anything that can help identify the individual driving the truck, please call the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333.

