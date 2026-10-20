Families looking for fun this weekend are encouraged to show up to celebrate Fall at John Dam Plaza THIS Saturday.

From 2 pm - 4 pm, Richland's Fall Carnival is Going on at John Dam Plaza

This family-friendly event will feature free games, activities, treats, and entertainment for all ages. Attendees can enjoy hayrides, a maze, a scavenger hunt, music, and a free pumpkin patch hosted by the Richland Police Department.

Costume Contest Kicks Off at 3:30 pm

Families are encouraged to show up in their favorite costeumes and participate in the costume contest at 3:30 pm. Judges for the costume contest are members of the Richland Parks and Recreation Commission. There will be prizes awarded in various age groups and categories.

Read More: Three Rivers Guild to Host November Fasjion Event Supporting Local Children's Clinic

Richland Fire and Emergency Services Will Also Be on Site

Kids will have the opportunity to meet local firefighters and get an up-close, personal look at a fire truck.

Richland's Fall Carnival Is a Great Way to Support Local Businesses

Residents are encouraged to support local businesses, and bring the kids for trick-or-treating along the Parkway, with participating businesses. Treat bags will be provided by Prime Dental Tri-Cities to collect goodies and candy throughout the event.

Free family photos will be provided, and food, snacks, and other items will be available.

Drivers are urged to watch for increased pedestrian traffic near John Dam Plaza, and encouraged to use alternate routes.

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