A landscaping business in Redmond was severely damaged in a massive fire on Wednesday morning.

Calls About the Fire Began Coming in at 3 AM

Eastside Fire & Rescue responded to the fire at Rich Landscaping Inc., as it quickly spread, almost destroying the entire business. Upon arrival, firefighters found the large blaze engulfing the property in the 27900 block of Redmond Fall City Road.

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Two Buildings and Several Vehicles Were Destroyed in the Early Morning Blaze

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Due to the severity of the fire, approximately 20 units from multiple agencies were called in, including Snoqualmie, Bellevue, Redmond, and Fall City fire departments.

As Parts of the Structures Were Collapsing, Firefighters Chose a Defensive Approach

Because of the intensity, firefighters fought the flames from outside the structures, instead of entering the buildings. Officials were also concerned about exposure to hazardous chemicals.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby vegetation. However, their efforts were complicated by a limited water supply from a nearby hydrant. Crews called for a tender to bring additional water.

Both directions of Redmond Fall City Road (SR 202) were blocked between 276th Ave. NE and 292nd Ave. SE.

The fire destroyed two buildings and 15 vehicles. No injuries were reported.

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Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi