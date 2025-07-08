For any true speed demon or motorsport enthusiast in the Pacific Northwest, the name "TC Raceway" immediately conjures images of roaring engines and thrilling competition.

This article will give you some information about this lively venue in West Richland that people are flocking to each Summer.

Officially known as the Red Mountain Outdoor Event Center, this half-mile paved tri-oval in West Richland, Washington, is a mecca for those who live life in the fast lane.

Originally opened in 1968, the track quickly established itself as an iconic fixture in Eastern Washington's racing scene.

After a hiatus in 2004, the facility roared back to life in 2021, revitalized and ready to host a new era of high-octane events.

What makes TC Raceway truly unique is its distinction as the only half-mile paved tri-oval in North America, a design that promises unique challenges and exhilarating speeds for both drivers and spectators.

While it has a rich history of hosting various NASCAR series and local events, its reopening has brought back premium stock car races, including the ARCA Menards Series West.

Beyond the professional circuits, the Red Mountain Outdoor Event Center is also home to the Sand and Sage Sports Car Club, which offers regular sports car racing and autocross schooling for those eager to hone their skills.

Imagine the thrill of a warm summer evening, the scent of burning rubber in the air, and the thunderous symphony of engines echoing through the stands.

Whether you're a seasoned racing fan or a newcomer drawn by the sheer excitement, TC Raceway at the Red Mountain Outdoor Event Center provides an unforgettable experience where passion for speed and camaraderie among enthusiasts collide.

It's more than just a track; it's a vibrant hub where dreams of checkered flags come alive.

NIGHT OF CHAOS is coming to Tri-City Raceway!

Save the Date: Saturday, July 19th

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled night featuring:

Boat Racing

Spectator Truck Tug-of-Wars Hornets & Bombers

The Lawn Mower Dragster Tour

Gates Open: 5:30 PM

Show Starts: 7:30 PM

Kids 12 & Under Get in FREE!

'Don’t miss one of the wildest nights of the summer—packed with chaos, competition, and crowd-favorite thrills.

Tag your crew. Bring the noise. Let’s get chaotic.

The NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West returns to the Tricky Trioval!

NAPA AUTO CARE 150 — Saturday, August 9th at Tri-City Raceway

Gates open at 4 PM

Racing starts at 6 PM

Come see NASCAR’s stars of tomorrow take on the fastest track in the Northwest —

PLUS local action from Mini Stocks and Hobby Stocks!

It’s going to be a full night of door-to-door racing you don’t want to miss!

Get your tickets now - EARLY BIRD SPECIAL

