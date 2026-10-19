Benton County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Benton County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

An early morning vehicle pursuit resulted in the arrest of a driver in Benton County.

On Sunday at about 1:31 AM, Deputies Witnessed a Reckless Driver in Kennewick

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies attempted a traffic stop of a Dodge Challenger near Columbia Drive and State Route 397.

The Driver Chose to Hit the Gas Instead of the Brakes

Thus, a pursuit followed, eventually ending near Milepost 1 on SR 397. As deputies safely stopped the vehicle, all four occupants were detained. After investigation, it was learned:

• The driver was unlicensed.

• The vehicle displayed license plate belonged to another vehicle.

In fear of their safety, the three passengers had pleaded with the diver to pull over.

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Criminal Charges for the Driver

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the driver is spending time in Benton County Jail, charged with:

• Felony Eluding

• Negligent Driving

A driver convicted of attempting to elude a police vehicle in Washington State faces a a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

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Fortunately, no one was injured in the high speed chase.