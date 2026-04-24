Come one, come all, EVERYONE is invited to participate in Rascal Rodeo's first-annual Blaze A Trail Fun Run. This is a paved, one-mile sunset-glow fundraiser for Rascal Rodeo. Yes, glow sticks are included.

The Date is Set for Friday, May 1st at Chiawana Park in Pasco

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Come walk, roll, and run with us on Friday, May 1st, 2026 at Chiawana Park West End in Pasco, WA for an evening full of fun, community spirit, and impact. The Blaze A Trail Fun Run welcomes participants of every age and ability to take part as the sun sets over Chiawana Park in Pasco.

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Blaze A Trail Fun Run Event Details

• Standard Registration: $30

• Date: Friday, May 1st, 2026

• Check In/Late Registration: 6 pm

• Race Time: 7:30 pm

• Location: Chiawana Park West End - Pasco

• Attire: Neon sunset colors

Volunteers Are Needed for the Blaze A Trail Fun Run Event

We’re looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help make the day a success! Opportunities include assisting with registration, handing out water and snacks, guiding participants along the course, cheering racers on, and helping with setup or cleanup.

Volunteers are needed from 5-9 pm. Fill out the Rascal Rodeo Volunteer Interest Form.

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Rascal Rodeo serves 6,500 people and families with special needs throughout seven states through their adaptive rodeos. Proceeds from the Blaze A Trail Fun Run will help keep Rascal Rodeo events free of charge.

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