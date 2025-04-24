Have you seen it? I just noticed it the other day! Wowza! This will be pretty helpful!

We've all come to be familiar with the Queensgate roundabout and the road that connects us to Duportail in Richland. That road is well utilized, to say the least! I think that particular roundabout is always busy and hard to get through!

Expansion of Queensgate Highway will free up overcrowded intersections through Richland to Kennewick.

Now it will be even busier! But, hopefully, the traffic will flow well since the construction for a continued highway is nearly complete heading south into Kennewick from Richland.

Construction is underway on the last undeveloped stretch of Queensgate Drive, creating the final connection from central Richland via the Duportail Bridge to south Kennewick. A 48-acre housing and retail development called Terraces at Queensgate will flank the road project. By Laurie Williams| Laurie Williams.

People are calling the new expansion road a 'Game Changer." I'm guessing we will agree when our commutes from Richland to Kennewick become less congested and the traffic flows through much more easily. I think it should really free up overcrowded roads all around.

With so much development in the Tri-Cities area, it is difficult at times to recognize where you are! Things change so fast. I have a friend who uses her GPS to navigate her every drive, and she's lived here about 30 years.

I asked her why she needed that (I thought maybe she was losing her memory), and she explained that due to the constant changes and new developments, she's no longer familiar with the area. I have to agree!

Our small towns are expanding rapidly to feel more like a metropolitan area.

I like the quicker access to Kennewick from Richland. I think this expansion of Queensgate will be very beneficial in alleviating some of the traffic issues we've had from commuters coming from Richland to South Kennewick.

And if you haven't noticed lately, there are a LOT of new neighborhoods out in the South Kennewick area.

