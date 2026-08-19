Prosser Police Officers arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a recent hit-and-run collision. However, the suspect would not give up all that easily.

Prosser Police Have Eyes on a Wanted Suspect and Attempt to Stop Him

Acting on a citizen tip, officers spotted 34-year-old Dean Burger near Les Schwab just before 5 pm on Tuesday. As Police attempted to pull Burger over, he decided to keep going and fled westbound on North River Road. He continued westbound on Buena Vista Road.

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The Suspect Plowed Through a Fence

In an effort to keep the pursuit going, Burger crashed his vehicle through a fence at the intersection of Buena Vista and Wilgus Road. This is where things got hectic for Dean. According to the Prosser Police Department:

After driving through a field, Burger attempted to reenter the roadway but got high centered on literally the only rock within 400 yards.

What are the odds? What could he do? After reasoning with himself, Burger made another poor decision. He took off running. Prosser Police used a taser to subdue the suspect and took him into custody. Burger was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on several charges, including:

• Eluding a Police Vehicle

• Driving w/License Revoked 1st Degree

• Resisting Arrest

• Hit-and-Run

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