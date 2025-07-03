Pet Overpopulation Prevention is an organization that has served the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas since 1995.

Learn more about POPP in this article, and find details about volunteering at this year's River of Fire Festival at Columbia Park in Kennewick, where they are seeking help to work a short 2-hour shift at their fundraising booth in the park.

POPP is a 501(c)(3) local, non-profit organization

Dedicated to promoting responsible pet care and the prevention of unwanted litters of kittens and puppies in our community, POPP works diligently at spreading awareness and saving the lives of pets in our community.

POPP provides a non-lethal solution to the problem of pet overpopulation by offering low-cost spay/neuter options at their clinic, located at 1506 N. Road 40 in Pasco.

POPP maintains a foster/adoption program for abandoned or homeless pets.

Mission Statement

The purpose of POPP shall be to promote responsible pet ownership by educating the public regarding spaying and neutering their pets, spay/neuter assistance, and providing various methods of caring for and finding homes for feral, abandoned, and/or homeless pets.

If you can help at this year's booth at River of Fire Festival in Columbia Park, click the link or capture the QR Code and sign up to volunteer to see Popcorn, Cotton Candy, and Shaved Ice at this year's fundraising booth.

POPP's Adoption Event at Petsmart in Kennewick will be Saturday, July 5th at Kennewick's PetSmart, where you can find dogs and cats available for adoption.

