Who's ready to enjoy the best tacos in Pasco? I am, and look forward to this event every year!

It's Time! Tickets for the Annual Pasco Taco Crawl Are Available NOW!

As always, proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties. You and all your Crawler friends have 16 days to eat 20 tacos and then vote for #1 for PTC #10.

According to the website, this delicious event is taco crawling for a cause. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.

For nearly 30 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties has been dedicated to serving local kids and teens. Driven by a deep commitment to youth development, our programs have grown to reach more young people every year.

How the 2026 Pasco Taco Crawl Works

• Purchase a voucher booklet good for 20 tacos.

• Pick up your bookelet in downtown Pasco.

• Between April 17th and May 2nd, visit the 20 taco vendors. Take notes to vote for the Best Taco in Pasco 2026.

• Vote for the Best Taco in Pasco 2026 by May 4th - at 3 pm.

• On May 5th, the Best Taco in Pasco 2026 will be announced.

