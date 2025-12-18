It's exciting news for swimmers in Tri-Cities! Pasco Parks & Recreation is excited to share an update about the pool dome and facility at Memorial Aquatic Park.

We are eager to open the dome for open swim, lap swimming, and swim lessons. However, our timeline has been delayed due to the availability of specialized HVAC equipment needed to properly heat the pool house building. While we are able to accommodate high school swim teams at this time, the facility cannot safely support general public access programs during the winter months without this system fully in place.

Updates to the Pool House HVAC System Will Be Completed Soon

According to Pasco Parks and Recreation, the final updates to the HVAC system are expected to occur in late January or early February. When the installation is finished and the system is tested, the pool under the dome will be ready for open swimming, lap swimming, and swim lessons.

Memorial Aquatic Park Is Located at 1520 West Shoshone Street in Pasco, WA 99301

