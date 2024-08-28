Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify Alleged Thief

Take a close look. Can you help Pasco Police ID this guy? What about his vehicle?

The dude in the photograph is accused of finding someone's wallet and then going on a shopping spree throughout Pasco. The suspect charged over $1,000 on the person's bank accounts.

Who does this? Answer...this guy, allegedly!

Pasco Police Department Pasco Police Department loading...

If you have any information about the suspect in the photograph or the vehicle he was driving, please call the Pasco Police Department at 509-628-0333 and reference Pasco case 24-045688.

Note: the Pasco Police Department's comical post on Facebook. I feel we all need to see Pasco Police "Officer Gutierrez and his Zorro-esque mustache." While we're having fun with this post, a very serious crime was committed. The suspect needs to be held accountable for his criminal actions.

Get our free mobile app

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View