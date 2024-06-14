Pasco Police Arrest 2 Following Stolen Vehicle Crash & More

Pasco Police-Facebook

Two people were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle Thursday night.

Just after 11 pm, Pasco Police were dispatched to 28th and Lewis where a witness saw a man and woman running away from the crash scene. An officer quickly caught up to the male suspect who lost his shorts and attempted to detain him. The male suspect resisted and pulled away.

Backup arrived and soon both suspects were located and detained.

After a foot pursuit, the male suspect identified as Anthony Hernandez, was found with a firearm underneath him. After investigation, Hernandez was found to have 5 outstanding warrants for his arrest. According to the Pasco Police Department's Facebook page:

Outstanding warrants for his arrest including Driving While License Suspended 1st, Driving While License Suspended 1st, Driving while License Suspended 1st, Driving while License Suspended 1st, and of course Driving while License Suspended 1st . No, this isn’t a typo, he had 5 separate warrants all from separate jurisdictions (Columbia County, Benton County, Franklin County, Sunnyside, and Kennewick) all for Driving while License Suspended 1st.

As Police backtracked the suspect's the foot pursuit, they found baggies of a white powder (suspected cocaine).

The female suspect was found at the residence the vehicle was registered to.

Desiree Gutierrez was driving the vehicle when it crashed. She was arrested for Hit and Run and DUI. Hernandez was booked on his driving warrants, Possession with intent to Deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.

As with many other posts on Facebook, the Pasco Police Department has quite a detailed, comedic write-up of Thursday's event. It does NOT disappoint.

