Reminiscing about the times I spent swimming, splashing, and diving off the diving board at the public pool, I can almost smell the suntan lotion I used all summer! The memories of good times and fun friends come flooding back, bringing with them a wonderful sense of freedom.

Summer in the Tri-Cities just got a whole lot cooler and more affordable!

Numerica, through their fantastic Numerica CARES for Kids initiative, is bringing back Free Swim Fridays at Memorial Aquatic Park in Pasco.

This means no cost, no registration – just pure, unadulterated fun for all ages, every Friday from 4:00 to 5:45 p.m. Mark your calendars for June 20, 27, July 4, 11, 18, and August 8, 15!

Numerica knows that summer outings can be a financial stretch, and that pools are where lifelong memories are made.

This is their second year offering Free Swim Fridays, and the community response has been incredible.

It’s all about creating accessible, joyful spaces where families can connect and kids can just be kids, without a single worry about the cost.

So grab your swimsuits, rally your crew, and get ready to make a splash – and a memory – this summer!

I love how Numerica makes life a little easier for all of us, from their great financial advice and support to giving families a fun way to connect, make memories, and enjoy time together without the financial stress for paid activities. We are very fortunate to have them be so involved in our communities.

Check out Numerica's Facebook page for more details on all regional locations, including Spokane and Wenatchee!